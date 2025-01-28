Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 520.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.90 and a 200-day moving average of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.82 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.