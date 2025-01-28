Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blackstone from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

Blackstone stock opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.82 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.88.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

