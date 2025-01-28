Bowhead Specialty (BOW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Bowhead Specialty to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.
Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. On average, analysts expect Bowhead Specialty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bowhead Specialty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BOW opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Bowhead Specialty has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bowhead Specialty
Bowhead Specialty Company Profile
Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bowhead Specialty
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.