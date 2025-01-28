Bowhead Specialty (BOW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Bowhead Specialty to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. On average, analysts expect Bowhead Specialty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOW opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Bowhead Specialty has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BOW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowhead Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

