Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 921.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BYD opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.54. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $76.73.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 21,549 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $1,539,245.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 438,615 shares in the company, valued at $31,330,269.45. The trade was a 4.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $49,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,339.36. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,893. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

