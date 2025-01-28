Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 102 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWW opened at $1,131.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,124.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,061.60. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $874.98 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by ($0.11). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 51.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,018.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,140.56.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 704 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,105.59, for a total value of $778,335.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,055.31. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.03, for a total transaction of $150,753.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,070.25. This represents a 15.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,406 shares of company stock valued at $11,634,643. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

