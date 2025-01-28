Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 254.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 132.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $508.37 million, a P/E ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

RICK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

