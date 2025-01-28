Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,831 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,106 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 518,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $491,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,847.36. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,860. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.05.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.