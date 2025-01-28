Brighton Jones LLC Buys 601 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

