Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 995.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

