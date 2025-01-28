Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.48.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,180 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

