Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 124.07%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

