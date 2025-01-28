Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 1,713 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $176.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.92. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.10.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

