Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 4,517 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

