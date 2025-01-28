Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $120.45 and a 52-week high of $152.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

