Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 326.1% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Ball by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 124,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALL opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

