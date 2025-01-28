Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of CBOE stock opened at $204.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.
