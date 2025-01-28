Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $204.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.