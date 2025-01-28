Brighton Jones LLC Has $215,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 79,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.