Brighton Jones LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after buying an additional 2,829,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,347,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,430,000 after purchasing an additional 776,408 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,744,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

MCHP stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.