Brighton Jones LLC Has $232,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cintas by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,357,000 after purchasing an additional 529,005 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cintas by 137.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after buying an additional 1,286,668 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Cintas by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Cintas Stock Up 2.6 %

CTAS stock opened at $202.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.99 and its 200-day moving average is $206.09. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $148.87 and a twelve month high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.