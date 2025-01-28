Brighton Jones LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lennar from $181.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.38.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $137.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.21. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $128.41 and a 12-month high of $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

