Brighton Jones LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $59.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

