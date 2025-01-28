Brighton Jones LLC Has $267,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

