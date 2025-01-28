Brighton Jones LLC Has $279,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 135.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $129.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

