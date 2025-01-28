Brighton Jones LLC Has $289,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $214.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

