Brighton Jones LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,826,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,591,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,256,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,180,000 after buying an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,724,000 after acquiring an additional 53,729 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.53.

Equinix Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $900.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $944.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $883.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,959.95. This trade represents a 20.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total transaction of $2,896,866.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,085,186.32. This represents a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,549 shares of company stock worth $18,036,455 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.