Brighton Jones LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1,637.2% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in nLIGHT by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 969.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,008.68. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $205,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,347,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,505,033.13. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $692,565. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $544.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

