Brighton Jones LLC Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $6,089,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,800.92. The trade was a 77.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,097 in the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.14.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $187.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.51 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

