Brighton Jones LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

