Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 241,586 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 24,551 shares during the period.

IYR opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $104.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

