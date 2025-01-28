Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.