Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $19,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.5 %

AEM stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $90.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.