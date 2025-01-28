Brighton Jones LLC Invests $240,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,477,000 after buying an additional 2,323,448 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 520.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 2,509,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,840,000 after buying an additional 2,104,405 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $64,301,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,956,000 after acquiring an additional 892,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,797,000 after acquiring an additional 777,696 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.99%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

