Brighton Jones LLC Invests $241,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 453,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Somnio Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC now owns 139,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

