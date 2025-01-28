Brighton Jones LLC Invests $243,000 in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,504,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,116,000 after buying an additional 710,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,936,000 after acquiring an additional 732,035 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,384,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,036,000 after purchasing an additional 434,384 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,771,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,141,000 after purchasing an additional 571,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,706,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,448,000 after purchasing an additional 269,254 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $30.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

