Brighton Jones LLC Invests $256,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 48.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 4.2 %

FE stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

