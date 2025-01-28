Brighton Jones LLC Invests $260,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Flex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Flex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Flex by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Insider Transactions at Flex

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $509,044.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,535.97. The trade was a 19.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. KeyCorp began coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

