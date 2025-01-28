Brighton Jones LLC Invests $309,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,257,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,020,378,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,099,000 after buying an additional 103,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,272,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.75.

NYSE:IT opened at $537.45 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $411.15 and a 1 year high of $559.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $778,732.56. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

