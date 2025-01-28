Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Tetra Tech by 330.9% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,189 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,288 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Tetra Tech by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,110,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 357.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after buying an additional 1,618,211 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

