Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMDY. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

