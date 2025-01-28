Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 204 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,454,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,646,000 after purchasing an additional 261,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

