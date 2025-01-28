Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,757,000 after purchasing an additional 75,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 34,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,071,000 after buying an additional 1,739,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,191,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 388,388 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 925,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,960,000 after acquiring an additional 90,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 688,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.9647 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

