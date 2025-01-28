Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,785 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,588,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $122,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,033 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 146.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $126,940,000 after purchasing an additional 978,579 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,478,364 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $191,280,000 after buying an additional 943,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,985,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,928,405,000 after buying an additional 867,176 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,744,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,052.42. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $81.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

