Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 943 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $292.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.29 and its 200 day moving average is $300.43. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.52 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.88.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

