Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 13,975 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after acquiring an additional 689,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,174 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after buying an additional 1,900,153 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,848,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,366,000 after buying an additional 263,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,411,000 after buying an additional 1,089,385 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

