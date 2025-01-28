Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after buying an additional 1,285,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Corning by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,718 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 215.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,955 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4,306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 14,556.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 881,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 875,008 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

GLW opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 291.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

