Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 286.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

