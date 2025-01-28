Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 121.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $520.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

