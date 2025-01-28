Brighton Jones LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 276.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on eBay

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,833,196.22. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,778. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.