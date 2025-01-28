Brighton Jones LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 373,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 18,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.