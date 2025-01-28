Brighton Jones LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Badger Meter by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 5.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 153.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $207.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $239.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.75%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

